Gauri Khan steps out with son Abram as he shows off his mismatched shoes. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan’s son stepped out with her on Monday and looked adorable as ever. He carried an uinterested look on his face while his mother accompanied him with a smile. However, it was AbRam’s shoes that caught the paparazzi’s attention.

His one shoe was red , while the other was blue. Gauri, on the other hand, pulled off the casual look in distressed jeans and a plaid, full sleeve shirt. She paired her outfit with oversized sunglasses.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor looked chic in their outfits as they shot for an episode of Vogue’s BFFs. Khushi chose a white shirt with a printed skirt while Janvhi went for some bling with her metallic blue skirt and a white T-shirt. The two were caught on camera after they finished wrapping up.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur was also spotted by the photographers. He was dressed in a yellow full-sleeved t-shirt with Batman logo in front, a pair of denima and black shoes.

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn were all present at the launch of Total Dhamaal trailer. Alia Bhatt was snapped at a dubbing studio while Simmba star Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside the gym.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 20:45 IST