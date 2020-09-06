e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Geetika Vidya Ohlyan on nepotism in Bollywood: Bhaichaara runs deep in our blood

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan on nepotism in Bollywood: Bhaichaara runs deep in our blood

Actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan says her experience has been all that people who work in the film industry are just people who have chosen artistic ways of running their lives.

bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:15 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan has starred in films such as Soni and Thappad.
Actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan has starred in films such as Soni and Thappad.
         

The constant narrative around Bollywood having a culture of sidelining outsiders has been all pervasive for the past couple of months. Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, a newcomer with just two films in her kitty so far, says she’d like to believe that there’s still hope when it comes to the film industry.

“I’m glad to realise that my experiences as of now haven’t given me enough raw material to answer this question. I’ve met humans who’ve collected together to make a movie. Most of them are warmer, and more sensitive than humans I meet outside the film world,” says the Thappad and Soni (2018) actor.

From her experience, Geetika believes that all the people who work in the film industry are just people who’ve chosen artistic ways of running their lives.

“Flawed like other humans, yet united to tell a story. I have a supportive family at home, very accessible loving friends in Bombay and a reliable management that‘s got my back. If I ever witness the ‘bad dark side’ I’m hopeful I’d be able to reach out to my people and pull myself out of harm’s way,” she adds. 

The nepotism debate is also something that has gained prominence amid all this chatter. However, the actor is quick to say, “I struggle to make sensible arguments around this topic.”

She argues that there are star kids on screen because the audience is more ready to spend their money on someone’s son or daughter rather than a new name.

“Don’t we all do it ? We support people we know when they open a new business. If we ourselves make business plans we count our family members as our most trusted allies. Bhaichara (brotherhood) runs deep in our blood as a Indian cultural mineral!” she adds.

Having said that, Geetika explains that her film Soni that has received an overwhelming amount of love from audiences and appreciation from industry veterans, had no ‘insider’ as part of it. “My most recent Thappad is helmed by Taapsee Pannu ‘an outsider’ herself. ‘Unfair and Lovely’ the film I am currently working on is being shouldered by Ileana D’Cruz, Randeep Hooda and I all of us ‘outsiders’. These facts of my career and my perspective give me hope and strength to keep giving my best to whatever comes my way and not limit my experiences with imagines chains,” she concludes.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In