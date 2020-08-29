Genelia Deshmukh says she was diagnosed with Covid-19 three weeks ago, has tested negative today: ‘Happy to be back with my family’

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:49 IST

Actor Genelia Deshmukh has shared a statement about her Covid-19 diagnosis. She said that she had tested positive for the disease three weeks ago. She finally tested negative on Saturday after 21 days in isolation.

Genelia took to Instagram to share her statement. “Hi, I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With god’s grace I tested covid negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that’s true strength and it’s all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -the only way to fight this monster,” she said.

Genelia is the wife of actor Riteish Deshmukh and mother of two sons--Riaan and Rahyl. She starred in movies such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Earlier, actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Amitabh was admitted to the hospital for almost a month, as was his son Abhishek Bachchan. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive and were in hospital for a week. They are all back home now after testing negative. Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece had also tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, actor Tamannah Bhatia said that her parents have tested positive for the disease. Taking to social media, Tamannaah shared the update, “My parents were showing mild Covid-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines,” she said.

