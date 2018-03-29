Ghazal singer Talat Aziz, who made his Bollywood debut in Fitoor, is open to more roles

Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz made his acting debut in the 2016 film Fitoor, which had Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles. Though he’s not averse to the idea of facing the camera again, Aziz says that he’ll only act if a good role is offered.

“Originally, I never had any interest in acting. But now, I know I can do a role in a film and the only condition is that the role must be good and suit my personality,” he says.

The singer also reveals that he was “not interested” in the Fitoor role, but he did it “only at the director’s request”. In the film, Aziz, 61, played a diplomat from Pakistan, who was the love interest of the character played by Tabu, when she grew older.

Asked about balancing singing with acting, Aziz says, “It’s very tough to make both of them go hand in hand. When you’re taking up both the things as your career, you needs to strike a balance.”

Aziz, who recently performed in Delhi, shares that the city has given him so much. “I’ve been visiting Delhi for many years, for my shows. What attracts me to this place is the good audience for ghazals and its delicious food. [Also] this is a place where art, culture and heritage are still alive,” he says, recalling how his concert venue had stalls showcasing Urdu calligraphy.

Speaking of keeping art alive, the singer feels that nowadays, social media help artists reach out to the widest audience. His two singles, Teri Khushboo and Woh Shaam, “got so many likes and hits” after being uploaded on YouTube, points out Aziz, who has sung popular numbers such as Phir Chhidi Raat Baat, Zindgai Jan Bhi Teri, and Aaina Mujhe Meri, among others.