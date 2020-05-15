Ghoomketu teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap unite for hilarious joyride, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh add to drama

bollywood

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set for the digital release of his film Ghoomketu and the teaser of the film released on Friday. Besides featuring Nawazuddin as a writer and Anurag as a cop, the film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in interesting cameos.

The Ghoomketu teaser opens with Nawazuddin introducing himself as a scriptwriter who arrives in Mumbai to fulfil his dreams of working in films. A glimpse of him enjoying a conversation with a bhelpuriwala to explain the spirit of Mumbai is interesting.

However, he ends up at a police station to write a report for his stolen scripts. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s police inspector has been tasked with finding Ghoomketu. The director, who plays a laidback and corrupt cop, is left surprised when the missing person himself appears in front of him. It seems Anurag will put a brake on Ghoomketu’s escapades.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), Ghoomketu will release on ZEE5 on May 22. It also stars Ila Arun as Ghoomketu’s aunt along with Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna. Actors Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani will also be seen in a brief appearance in the film.

Talking about the film, Nawazuddin said, “Ghoomketu is a quirky, never-seen-before character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing him. Anurag, who is generally behind the camera, will be seen sharing screen space with us and it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. Ghoomketu has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience.”

Anurag added, “Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of Ghoomketu and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming.”

