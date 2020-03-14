Govind Namdev to return with Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: ‘Salman Khan comes with a lot of positivity’

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:29 IST

Govind Namdev is a known face in Bollywood with numerous films to his credit. The actor has played some very famous characters -- from a police commissioner in Wanted to the villain in OMG – Oh My God! He is now all set to play the role of a cop again in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The actor, who prefers to chose his characters for their various shades, spoke to Hindustan Times about his body of work, films he is looking forward to and his experience of working with Salman Khan.

Excerpts from the interview:

You just wrapped up the Jaipur schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tell us something about your character in the film?

I play a very crucial character. After Jaipur, we will be shoot in Lucknow. Kartik and Kiara play the lead roles and it’s going to be a very exciting film. Kiara is a very good performer and has delivered some very successful films; Kartik has also given some big hits. Both work very hard.

Anees Bazmee is known for making comic entertainers. Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa being made on the same lines?

Looking at the shoot, it will definitely be a fun film.

Govind Namdev will reprise his role of a cop in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

You are also playing a cop in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? Is it a positive character?

I have completed the shoot for the film and mine is a positive character. Radhe is said to be the sequel to 2009 film Wanted. My character is the same but the story is new.

You have worked with Salman Khan in Wanted and Garud? How is your experience of working with the actor?

Salman comes with a lot of positivity. He respects all his co-stars and their work. He maintains a very cordial atmosphere around him, which is essential for good work. We all sit together and exchange ideas on the sets. There are some who want to take all the limelight, Salman is not like that. He always gives scope to his co-stars and doesn’t interfere in their work. We discuss beforehand how we will walk and say the dialogues and then goes to the scene.

You usually play negative roles. Do you have a personal preference?

I try to play meaty roles with colour. I have played several famous positive characters, like that in Wanted. It had many shades. I liked my role in OMG - Oh My God and Kachche Dhaage. I play negative roles when I find scope in my characters and enjoy myself in that as well.

Any character which is close to your heart?

I had to work very hard for my role in Virasat and that’s why it’s very close to me. I got a lot of appreciation. The character got me popularity in my early days and made people develop confidence in my performance. I played different characters in Bandit Queen, Prem Granth and Virasat, which won me the love of the audience. I try to show improvement in my performance and try to do something new every time I come on the screen. There is a characterization of my roles, which are not always of the same kind.

How do you define your journey in Bollywood?

I call it a satisfying journey. I am happy and believe that I will get to play characters where I can deliver something new and fulfil the expectations of the audience.

Do you agree the senior actors are now getting their due in the industry?

The time has come and people also want the senior actors to have more participation in the story. Senior actors always deliver something new on screen and have started getting importance. Their work has led them to get good work even today.

Is there still a role you would love to play?

Ranveer Singh’s character in Gully Boy (laughs). I am not talking about his age group, such characters do exist in my age group.

