Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma has his own vada pav themed rap song, Ishaan Khattar follows suit. Watch videos

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has impressed all from the critics, moviegoers to several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. And among the latest admirers of the film is Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter, who followed in the footsteps of Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma in creating his own rap song.

Vijay plays Ranveer’s friend named Moeen in the film. He peddles drugs to earn his livelihood and is heard saying in the film that he will also become a rapper like Murad (Ranveer) to win the cash prize in the rap contest. Taking it forward, Vijay shared a video of his own rap song on his Instagram handle and can be seen referring himself as MC Moeen, on the lines of rapper MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) in the film.

He captioned the video, “Apun bhi Rapper ban gayele hai, Mc Moeen ka rap dekho aur #GullyBeat pe jaake khudka rap record karo! #Bohthard #GullyBoy.” The rap song has a few funny words, including the repetition of words like ‘vada pav’ and more in order to create the rhythm.

Blown away by Vijay’s rap video, Ishaan shared a fun message for the actor on his Instagram handle along with a video of his own rap song. He captioned it, “Moeen bhai bole machao toh majboori thi, kya? In honour of one of my favourite films in a long time and Moeen bhai, one of @zoieakhtar ’s best characters. Thank you @itsvijayvarma for making him a flesh and blood human being. @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt@siddhantchaturvedi @ozajay straight up gangstas.”

Acknowledging his video, Vijay replied to him “Kya bhai ekdum salim shady ek number. Shukriya.” This again got a reply from Ishaan who reacted in the comments section, “@itsvijayvarma chocolate chipkaana padega ba.”

The Gully Beat is an app that provides suitable beat to users wishing to sing a rap song.

In an exclusive interview with HT, Vijay had revealed how Ranveer was instrumental in moulding Moeen’s character directly by giving him key suggestions about how we could make this character work. He had said, “He told me how Moeen is the king in his own world as he is the one who has the money and weed. He rules the little area where he belongs to. He explained how Moeen can crack a joke but no can play a prank with him. Zoya hasn’t treated these characters like typical Bollywood friends. They have their own stories.”

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:10 IST