Gulshan Grover: I’m a product of hard work, but insiders helped me

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 13:57 IST

Not taking sides in the ongoing debate around insider vs outsider in the film industry, actor Gulshan Grover says that this subject has many facets to it. However, he minces no words in confessing that he got support from the so-called insiders, and that helped an outsider like him to find his footing.

“I’m a product of hard work, but insiders did help me. Shatrughan Sinha got me a role, Amitabh Bachchan recommended me for a movie,” he shares and adds, “Insiders do have it easy when it comes to getting introductions, meeting directors or getting opportunities. The film fraternity, however, cannot guarantee that a star kid will be a star. They definitely have an advantage over outsiders, but the final decision is in the public’s hand.”

Recalling his initial struggle in the film industry, Grover says, “I used to stand outside people’s offices for hours; this is after I was a trained actor. So, it’s sincerity and hard work that eventually pay off.” As the noise around nepotism is getting high-pitched, one wonders if Grover’s son, too, plans to follow his father’s footsteps, and will the senior actor help him?

The 60-year-old chuckles and says, “The father isn’t helping the son, but the son is helping the father. Sanjay is part of Hollywood cinema, as a film producer. He’s doing incredibly well, and is far ahead of me. He’s helping me find roles. But having said that, I’d be glad if he chooses to come and work in Bollywood.”

Meanwhile, amid films of star kids being boycotted, the trailer of Grover’s upcoming film, Sadak 2, became the most disliked on YouTube. While as an entertainer he refrains from commenting on the controversy, he goes on to explain, “There are two separate things that I feel. Firstly, I’m a supporter of Justice for Sushant (Singh Rajput), and I’m hoping more clarity will emerge in the case. Secondly, I’m working with Mahesh Bhatt, one of the greatest directors who has given me film after film, and I’m extremely excited for the movie.” Besides, Grover has three more films in his kitty — Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga and Indian 2.

Ask if Grover feels that this is the right time to resume work, and the actor is quick to say it’s too soon. “People who’ve gone out to shoot their films are following strict protocols and taking all necessary precautions. But in India, I feel, we need at least a month more to reach a stage where we can start shooting again. However, I’m very excited for my future projects and can’t wait to be back on the sets,” he concludes.

