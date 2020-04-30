Gulshan Grover remembers Rishi Kapoor: Throughout my journey, I could rely on him for advice and help

bollywood

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:03 IST

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor has left actor Gulshan Grover devastated and shattered, more so, as he considered him his “mentor and a big brother”. From their first film together in Hawalaat (1987) to their last meeting in New York in 2019 where Kapoor was undergoing his treatment, Grover recalls how the late actor lent his support and encouragement to him throughout his journey.

“When he saw me working on the sets of Hawalaat, he told everybody, ‘yeh bahut mehnati actor hai’. He patted me on my back and said, ‘Continue doing that and find your way up through your hard work.’ Being an outsider in the industry, it helped me get validation and acknowledgment. We went on to do so many films later on,” Grover shares.

Shocked..Unbelievable !! Still can’t believe this terrible news that Chintu ji ⁦@chintskap⁩ is no more ! Much Respects, Gratitude Chintu ji for always being there for me and guiding me . #RipRishiSir #RIPChintu ji pic.twitter.com/LK6QruAE8x — Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) April 30, 2020

Grover also recalls how he once went to Kapoor with a request to do a cameo in Soumik Sen’s movie, Bad Man and he agreed to do it without charging a single penny. “I told Chintuji that there is a film and I want him to do a role but I don’t have any money to offer. He said, ‘Done. You call Soumik and tell him to meet me.’ The next day, he shot for the scene dressed in his own clothes. He didn’t take any money and also made sure none of his staff took either,” the 64-year-old says.

The actor says his last meeting with Kapoor was in the US in 2019. Excited for the launch of his autobiography Bad Man, Grover reveals he had invited the actor for its inauguration. “He agreed and gave his commitment to come. That day, we were waiting for him to start the event but he sent a message saying, ‘I’m in the hospital for the blood transfusion,” he says.

However, much to Grover’s surprise, he made it at the last moment. “ When he came, he was ever smiling and full of life. He never let me down with his support and affection. Throughout my journey, I could rely on him for advice and help.” Grover adds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more