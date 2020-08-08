Gunjan Saxena lauds Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of her father in biopic: ‘You nailed it’

bollywood

Former Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena is impressed with Pankaj Tripathi’s performance as her father in her upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Taking to Instagram, Gunjan lauded Pankaj for his work.

“Father daughter duo. Respect @pankajtripathi .. You nailed it... Kudos.... The most simplistically portrayed father daughter bonding,” she wrote in her post, sharing a video of Pankaj speaking about his role in the film. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan.

In the video, Pankaj says that the role was very personal for him and that Gunjan for him, wasn’t Janhvi but like his own daughter. “Just like Anup Saxena in the film, I am the same kind of father in real life. I am always after my daughter, I keep telling her to go play lawn tennis.”

Pankaj also met Gunjan’s father Anup during the shoot of the film. “Meeting him was extremely calming for me. When I saw him, I kept observing his body language for a long time. He is a very interesting man, very interesting and very detail-oriented,” he said about him.

Pankaj also appreciated Janhvi’s work in the film, saying that he would cry after her takes. He said that Janhvi is innocent and sensitive and sincere. Janhvi said that Gunjan and Anup’s bond was reflected in the relationship she shared with Pankaj.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the inspiring true life story of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It premieres on Netflix on August 12.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Sharan Sharma, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 24 but had to bypass a theatrical release due to the coronavirus situation.

