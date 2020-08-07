e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Dori Tutt Gaiyaan: Janhvi Kapoor is losing her dreams in this melancholic Gunjan Saxena song by Rekha Bharadwaj

Dori Tutt Gaiyaan: Janhvi Kapoor is losing her dreams in this melancholic Gunjan Saxena song by Rekha Bharadwaj

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a new song video from her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor plays Gunjan Saxena in the upcoming biopic.
Janhvi Kapoor plays Gunjan Saxena in the upcoming biopic.
         

Janhvi Kapoor has shared another song video from her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The video shows how a broken dream crushed that young pilot’s soul.

“Dori Tutt Gaiyaan Never give up on your dreams. #DoriTuttGaiyaan song out now! #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl premieres on 12th August only on @netflix_in,” Janhvi captioned her post.

 

The song shows Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena, coming back to her home after facing rejection at the flying academy. She remembers the time she was a hopeful girl with big dreams in her eyes but now feels let down. Even her parents cannot do much to help her except let her come to terms with her situation.

The song is sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Kausar Munir. The entire music album was released earlier this week.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the inspiring true life story of flying officer Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It premieres on Netflix on August 12. Directed by debutant filmmaker Sharan Sharma, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 24 but had to bypass a theatrical release due to the coronavirus situation.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED after it rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The film, produced by Dharma Productions and presented by Zee Studios, features actor Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi’s onscreen father Anup Saxena, Ayesha Raza Mishra as her mother, Angad Bedi as her brother and actors Viineet Kumar and Manav Vij as her senior officers.

Janhvi said she personally felt very close to the story as it talks about hope. “It is an important story and it should reach people. I think it is a story of hope. This story, meeting Gunjan ma’am and spending time with her, has reinstated my belief in myself. I hope it impacts people the way it impacted me,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
12 killed, 60 feared trapped in Kerala landslide; massive rescue operation on
12 killed, 60 feared trapped in Kerala landslide; massive rescue operation on
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China
In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
‘Unheard in law’: SC on 2008 Congress-Communist Party of China MoU
‘Unheard in law’: SC on 2008 Congress-Communist Party of China MoU
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In