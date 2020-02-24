e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta leads Twitter in roast of broccoli samosas served to Donald Trump, jokes ‘This is unconstitutional’

Hansal Mehta leads Twitter in roast of broccoli samosas served to Donald Trump, jokes ‘This is unconstitutional’

The internet was not impressed by the dishes served to US President Donald Trump and other VVIPs for high tea at Sabarmati Ashram. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was among those who reacted to the menu.

bollywood Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump is not known to be A vegetable lover.
US President Donald Trump is not known to be A vegetable lover.
         

The internet is surely not missing being a part of the Namaste Trump event after reading what is on the menu. After the menu for high tea at Sabarmati Ashram went viral on Twitter, people are particularly repulsed by the idea of ‘broccoli samosas’.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are on a two-day tour of India. They landed in Ahmedabad on Monday morning where they were treated to a host of what Twitter has deemed ‘unimpressive’ dishes. The visitors and delegates were served broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from, prepared by chef Suresh Khanna of Ahmedabad’s Fortune Landmark Hotel.

 

However, journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted that ‘nobody had the broccoli samosa’. Replying to her tweet, director Hansal Mehta wrote, “Seriously? Broccoli Samosa??? This is unconstitutional.”

“If you change a samosa’s fillings, you are playing with feelings! #BroccoliSamosa is NOT samosa. #AlooLoverForever,” wrote another Twitter user. “I have a horrible feeling the president will sulk big time after having Brocolli Samosa,” read another tweet. “Will Trump uncle be eating those broccoli samosas with chutney or Mayonnaise,” tweeted another.

A picture of the broccoli samosas served at Sabarmati Ashram.
A picture of the broccoli samosas served at Sabarmati Ashram.

Talking about preparing the menu, Khanna had said, “Tomorrow is an important day for all of us at Fortune Landmark Hotel. We have prepared a high tea menu for them. Khaman is a famous Gujarati delicacy. We will prepare light steam khaman for Donald Trump,” Khanna told reporters in Ahmedabad. “Other items include apple pie, broccoli and corn samosa, kaju katli and different types of tea, such as green and lemon tea,” he added.

 

A broccoli samosa may not be the end of Trump’s dietary troubles in India. US officials, who have dined on several occasions with Trump, seemed to be puzzled over the change in his diet during the 36-hour trip to India. Trump has a salad with a meal every now and then -- but other than that, “I have never seen him eat a vegetable,” the official was quoted as saying by CNN. “I don’t know what he’s going to do in this case. They don’t serve cheeseburgers,” he added.

Also read: On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, her best family pictures with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, husband Boney Kapoor

The President, whose diet is often a rotation of steaks, burgers, and meatloaf, may face a stark change in diet as he visits three Indian cities this week. Trump will sit for several meals with PM Modi when he is in India, including lunch and a formal banquet on Tuesday evening at ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The countries visited by Trump earlier have often accommodated his diet, feeding him lamb or another alternative if steak is not on the menu, officials said. Even one of the President’s favourite fast-food restaurants, McDonald’s, does not serve beef in India.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Arson singes Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur as pro and anti-CAA groups clash
Arson singes Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur as pro and anti-CAA groups clash
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news