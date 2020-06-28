e-paper
Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra lament the status of directors in Bollywood, Shekhar Kapur offers best advice

Filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Shekhar Kapur have voiced their opinions on the status of directors in the film industry as studios and their ‘supervisors’ interfere in filmmaking,

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Shekhar Kapur has the coolest and best advice to offer as Hansal Mehta and Sudhir Mishra discuss their problems.
         

Filmmakers Shekhar Kapur and Sudhir Mishra took to Twitter late Saturday to champion the cause of directors on sets and during the entire process of filmmaking. While Sudhir mentioned the presence of “supervisors everywhere”, Shekhar advised the Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi director on how to make sure production does not interfere in the creative aspect of filmmakers.

Sudhir tweeted, “There is deliberate attempt to take away the power of Directors . Now there are supervisors everywhere.”

 

 

Shekhar tweeted, “Because i never use a monitor on set myself. I switch off the monitor just before i say ‘action’! I love the anxiety on the faces of the so called ‘supervisors’ on the set. And if there is a standoff, i say there cannot be two Directors in one film. Kick em out. @IAmSudhirMishra.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Apurva Asrani also responded to Sudhir’s post. Hansal agreed with Sudhir and wrote, “We are the most poorly represented creative community in India. And hence vulnerable.” When Sudhir asked, “Yes , but why ?,” Hansal wrote, “Because of ourselves. We go around in circles.” Sudhir then ended the discussion with, “That’s it !”

 

 

 


Apurva had a more pragmatic view of things and tweeted, “The game is changing again. Its back to the studio system...with corporates in charge. So many salaries must be earned & justified. The process will have to be more collaborative. The director must be manager of people & ego’s.” Sudhir replied to Apurva saying, “That s(h)e always was : a manager of people and egos . Also the chief shrink and the person whose salary was cut when the film went over budget. However if she wanted to a wonderful thing called cinema emerged because of her interaction with many coartistes.”

