Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: His best pics with girlfriend Malaika Arora, sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula

Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 33 this year and seems to have grand plans in place. The actor flew to New York with girlfriend Malaika Aroraon Monday night where they are expected to celebrate his birthday.

On Arjun’s birthday today, we put the focus on women who play an important part in his life and continue to shape it -- his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, and Malaika.

The actor has come a long way in his professional as well personal life. From coming out in the open about his relationship with Malaika to accepting stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi as part of his family, Arjun has had quite a year.

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor at a party.

On being asked about his wedding rumours with Malaika, Arjun had told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “Marriage is definitely not going to happen now. I’m happy on both, the personal and professional fronts. I have always been open. Be assured that I will not shock you all; if there is something to be spoken about, I will inform you all and make you a part of it.”

In an interview to Cineblitz, Arjun said, “Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process on a daily basis. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that. When you are 32 and you have two new people enter your life, you also have to give it time.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli alleges Hrithik Roshan’s family used to sedate Sunaina, said she would cry all the time on phone

“You cannot just start believing that things are hunky-dory and absolutely normal. You have to discover each other and spend time with each other. We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces. Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad,” he added.

Arjun Kapoor turns a protective boyfriend for Malaika Arora post their dinner date.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 20:31 IST