Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: His best pics with girlfriend Malaika Arora, sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula
As Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 34th birthday this year, here are some of his best pictures with the five women who are close to him -- late mother Mona, girlfriend Malaika Arora and sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi.bollywood Updated: Jun 25, 2019 20:33 IST
Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 33 this year and seems to have grand plans in place. The actor flew to New York with girlfriend Malaika Aroraon Monday night where they are expected to celebrate his birthday.
On Arjun’s birthday today, we put the focus on women who play an important part in his life and continue to shape it -- his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, and Malaika.
The actor has come a long way in his professional as well personal life. From coming out in the open about his relationship with Malaika to accepting stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi as part of his family, Arjun has had quite a year.
I have a parrot on my shoulder & guess what she's confused by !!! My fashion choices.... Ya I’m sorry that yellow Fanny pack is mine & you ain’t getting it no matter how hard you stare !!! @anshulakapoor, happy rakhi to you !!! You're lucky you have such an amazingly warm, genuine, funny cool, sorted & fashion forward brother !!! Ya and you're not a shabby sister yourself too (actually you're the best) !!! #findingfanny literally
On being asked about his wedding rumours with Malaika, Arjun had told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “Marriage is definitely not going to happen now. I’m happy on both, the personal and professional fronts. I have always been open. Be assured that I will not shock you all; if there is something to be spoken about, I will inform you all and make you a part of it.”
In an interview to Cineblitz, Arjun said, “Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process on a daily basis. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that. When you are 32 and you have two new people enter your life, you also have to give it time.”
“You cannot just start believing that things are hunky-dory and absolutely normal. You have to discover each other and spend time with each other. We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces. Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad,” he added.
Raksha bandhan the day we promise to protect our sister I thought about it a lot and honestly for me it's the other way around my sister protects me takes care of me and allows me to be the person that I am...I can never thank her enough for it but I can always hover and watch over her just like in this picture and make sure I'm there right there when she needs me...love u @anshulakapoor thank u for being the person u are...
The reason I live happy birthday @anshulakapoor I’m incomplete without u love u don’t know what I would do without u...ur the best sister in the whole world and I know I take undue advantage of that...stay the way u are and I hope all the happiness in my destiny comes to u...
Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I’m not there in mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I’m certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!
First Published: Jun 25, 2019 20:31 IST