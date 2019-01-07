Happy Birthday Irrfan Khan: Piku, The Lunchbox, and other movies that set the actor apart

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who turns 52 on Monday, has always come up with fresh and varied content for his films. He is one of those actors who steps out from his comfort zone and chooses to deliver breakthrough performances that not only entertains the audience but also leaves a deep impact on their minds.

Films such as Qissa, Rog, Hindi Medium, The Lunchbox and The Namesake to name a few show him portraying real-life issues and is far more relatable to the audience than any other commercial films. Irrfan is one such fine actor who has a sense of judgement while choosing his scripts and never shies away for trying his hand at something new.

The day when he’s turning a year older, let’s take a look at some of his best films over the years.

Piku

One of the most memorable films of Irrfan’s career, the actor, unlike his intense and serious avatars, was seen in a light-hearted film playing the role of an impatient yet resourceful businessman Rana Chaudhary. The character’s innate ability to bring happiness and stability to the protagonist Piku’s ( played by Deepika Padukone) life with his amazing sense of humour makes it a wonderful cinematic experience.

Haider

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial sees Irrfan playing the role of a plot changer. Irrfan essayed the role of Roohdaar, whose duty was to remind Haider (played by Shahid Kapoor) to avenge the death of his father. Having some of the best lines in the film makes it a must watch for all Irrfan fans.

7 Khoon Maaf

Another masterpiece in the actor’s long career, ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, sees him stealing the limelight despite not being the protagonist.

His portrayal of Wasiullah Khan is definitely one of his most unforgettable roles on-screen. The actor played the role of a creative soul, a poet married to Priyanka, who has split personalities.

Life Of Pi

The list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Ang Lee’s directorial based on Yann Martel’s fantasy novel of the same name. Apart from the amazing storytelling and breathtakingly beautiful visuals, ‘Life Of Pi’ is known for one more thing and that’s Irrfan Khan. Irrfan as the adult ‘Pi’, makes the most dialogue-heavy and intense scenes of the film as appealing as the awe-inspiring visuals.

Life In A Metro

The film is a must watch as it earned Irrfan three awards for his stellar performance.

Playing the role of Monty, a straightforward man, Konkana’s on-screen character Shruti meets through a matrimonial website was one of the first subtle comical performances of Irrfan that truly represented his versatility and his natural acting.

Karwaan

Irrfan was last seen in ‘Karwaan’ alongside Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and internet sensation Mithila Palkar. The movie is a light-hearted comic tale which takes you on a journey of three completely different people on a road trip and traces their journey both within and without.

The list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning some movies such as Hindi Medium, The Lunchbox and Qarib Qarib Singlle which were not only entertaining but were focused on sending impactful messages through their stories. It’s not every day that Bollywood caters such realistic films that are enacted with elan by actors like Irrfan.

Irrfan has done various phenomenal international movies as well starting off with A Mighty Heart, The Namesake, to Inferno, Jurassic World to The Darjeeling Limited.

The internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in London. We wish him a year full of happiness, success and health!

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 12:51 IST