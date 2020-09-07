Happy birthday Mira Rajput: When she met Shahid Kapoor’s parents for first time, bashed Bollywood and items numbers

bollywood

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 07:13 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput celebrates her 26th birthday on Monday and we have funniest throwback treat for you. Mira is one of the wittiest celebrities in Bollywood and she proved it many times during her ask me anything session on Instagram.

From making jokes about where she would ‘mate’ Shahid to trolling Karan Johar at his own show, Mira never loses an opportunity to crack up her audience. However, this wittiness can also land one in trouble, as it almost did when she met Shahid’s parents for the first time.

During her Koffee With Karan debut with Shahid in 2016, Mira talked about when she met Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem at lunch. “The first time I met his parents was at a lunch. As I sat down to have lunch with them, I started bashing Bollywood. Like items songs and what lyrics they have and all. I didn’t know that they had come to see me for Shahid,” she said.

Shahid’s parents are quite fond of Mira. Pankaj said in an interview to SpotBoye that he feels like he has known Mira for a long time. “In case of Mira, it’s seems like I have always known her. She’s such a wonderful girl and she has got the family much closer. There’s lot more warmth and lot more dependability in each one of us now. To say the least, I am the most excited about becoming a grandfather,” he said.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic: ‘I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus’

Neelima said that Mira has brought the family closer. “She’s the most undramatic person I know. Since we are all actors, we are extremely dramatic. I have never had a daughter, so Mira is my daughter. She has got the entire family together. The amount of love, and happiness she’s given to Shahid and all of us, is beautiful,” she told Pinkvilla.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Misha in 2016. The son Zain was born in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more