Happy birthday Mysskin: Filmmaker to team up with Andrea Jeremiah for Pisaasu 2

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 16:10 IST

Filmmaker Mysskin and actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah will join hands for the first time for upcoming Tamil horror-thriller Pisaasu 2, a sequel to the former’s own hit horror flick, Pisaasu. The announcement was made via a statement on Sunday on the occasion of Mysskin’s birthday.

The sequel will be bankrolled by Rockfort Entertainment. As per the statement, the shooting will commence from November. Meanwhile, the makers will finalise the rest of the cast and crew.

“Proud and happy to announce our next production venture with renowned director Mysskin. A sequel to the 2014 blockbuster movie Pisaasu titled Pisaasu 2. Starring Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role,” read the statement.

Interestingly, the sequel will have music by Karthik Raja, eldest son of maestro Ilayaraja.

Pisaasu is the story of a ghost falling in love with a guy who was the last person to help her before she passes away. The original starred Naga, Prayaga Martin and Radha Ravi in important roles. The film was extremely well received at the box-office.

This will be Mysskin’s second sequel projects. He had recently commenced work on Thupparivaalan 2; however, he opted out of the project over budget constraints after shooting briefly. Following Mysskin’s exit, actor Vishal took over the reins of the project.

Work on the sequel commenced last November in London. The makers had revealed in a statement that a predominant portion of the film will be shot in the UK.

“Mysskin had started location hunting in London in August and had spent about a month-and-a-half there. But when they started shooting in November, there were problems pertaining to location permission. Usually, when you shoot abroad, you need to have permissions in place at least a month in advance. But the team had no proper plan in place and the shoot had to be halted for several days because there were no permits. This cost them a lot of money. They shot in London till December 11 and returned to India, after spending about Rs 12 crores for that schedule. That, coupled with this requirement for additional budget, erupted into a huge problem,” read the statement.

Mysskin also has a yet-untitled Tamil film with actor Arun Vijay in his kitty. In this project, Arun is rumoured to be playing a cop.

