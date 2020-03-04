After exiting Thupparivaalan 2, Mysskin may direct Simbu next: report

regional-movies

Filmmaker Mysskin, who recently opted out of upcoming Tamil investigative thriller Thupparivaalan 2, is most likely to team up with Simbu for his next project, according to a report by Times of India.

As per the report, Mysskin had already pitched a script to Simbu which the actor liked and even expressed his interest to collaborate. However, the film might not go on the floors immediately as Simbu is currently occupied with Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu.

Mysskin, who is basking in the success of his last release, Psycho, recently opted out of Thupparivaalan 2 following a fallout over budget constraints with actor Vishal, who is also the film’s producer.

Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller, a few years ago. The film was received well both critically and commercially.

Work on the sequel commenced last November in London. As per a statement, predominant portion of the project was supposed to be shot in the UK. “Mysskin had started location hunting in London in August and had spent about a month-and-a-half there. But when they started shooting in November, there were problems pertaining to location permission. Usually, when you shoot abroad, you need to have permissions in place at least a month in advance. But the team had no proper plan in place and the shoot had to be halted for several days because there were no permits. This cost them a lot of money. They shot in London till December 11 and returned to India, after spending about Rs 12 crores for that schedule. That, coupled with this requirement for additional budget, erupted into a huge problem. Tension escalated during a discussion between them last month when Mysskin had refused to direct the film,” a source was quoted in Times of India report.

Vishal and Mysskin are expected to sign a legal agreement soon, after which the project will be taken over by the former. Thupparivaalan 2 stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank he camera while Ilayaraja will compose music.

