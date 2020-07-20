Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Randeep Hooda reveals hilarious anecdote why his granny asked him to stay away from actor

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:10 IST

Naseeruddin Shah, the powerhuse performer, turns 70 on Monday. Several of his industry colleagues like Anil Kapoor and Randeep Hooda have shared memories of working with the actor and their best wishes on the occasion.

Anil shared a black-and-white picture on Twitter and wrote, “Happy B’day to the actor whose contribution to my career is immense #NaseeruddinShah from doing Woh 7 Din to encouraging me to do my first regional Telugu film, thanks for making me realise that acting has no language & for being a great influence and inspiration for all actors!”

Randeep Hooda, who had shared a post for the septuagenarian on Guru Purnima as well, shared a memory on the occasion. He posted a picture of them together on Twitter and wrote, “My nani was so convinced after watching #NaseeruddinShah in Mirch Masala, she said (‘Brother, he is a very awful man, stay away from him’). It was probably my first lesson on conviction of a character.. from generations of actors inspired by you - happy 70th birthday Naseer bhai.”

Urmila Matondkar said she continue to remain starstruck by the actor. She shared two then-and-now pictures of the actor and wrote, “Then n Now..Star-struck Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of #india #NaseeruddinShah Lots of love,regards n endless respect. #actorslife #masoomtimes Hugging face.”

Tisca Chopra also wished her “teacher” with a heartfelt post. Sharing a happy picture of the Dirty Picture actor on Twitter, she wrote, “My teacher, my colleague and always my mentor #NaseeruddinShah you inspire pure art like very few can.. a heart full of wishes for your health and happiness #HappyBirthdaySir #ToSirWithLove #Happy70th.”

Director Anubhav Sinha also wished him saying, “Happy Birthday Naseer Bhai. Keep fit. Keep creating magic. I hope someday I can write a script worthy of you. #NaseeruddinShah.”

Actor Rajshri Deshpande shared a happy throwback picture with Naseeruddin and a quote by the actor on Twitter. She wrote, “there is no such thing as talent but there is such a thing as lack of talent, and lack of talent occurs when one is not in one’s right place’. Naseeruddin Shah, And Then One Day: A Memoir. Happy birthday sir.”

Naseeruddin Shah has a career spanning more than 53 years in the film industry. He is a recipient of both the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. He has won three National Film Awards for films Sparsh, Paar and Iqbal.

