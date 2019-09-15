Have you seen these latest pics of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday?

bollywood

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:09 IST

It was a laid back Sunday in Mumbai for Bollywood stars as most of them were spotted either outside a restaurant or at the airport, except actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, who were spotted outside a dance class. The two are currently shooting for their film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

While Kartik opted for an all-black outfit and had a beanie cap on, Ananya wore a black top and grey track pants. Meanwhile, Bhumi was clicked outside a restaurant in Bandra. A remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 classic Pati Patni Aur Woh, the new film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The original film starred Vidya Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles and was based on Kamleshwar’s Pati Patni Aur Vah. Kamleshwar also wrote the screenplay of the 1978 film, winning a Filmfare award.

Actors Ananya, Bhumi and Kartik in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika Padukone is in the national capital to deliver a lecture against the stigma around mental illness.

Deepika dazzles in white as she arrives for the event in Delhi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Many more celebrities were seen out and about in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted in Mumbai as he stepped out for a football match.

Cameras catch a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh spotted driving around the city. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh was spotted in his car while Sara Ali Khan attended the rehearsals for IIFA.

The team sits down for a click after rehearsals. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sara poses after a rehearsal. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Disha Patani was spotted on a lunch outing. She wore a grey top and light blue shorts for the outing. Later in the day, she was spotted at the airport.

Disha Patani snapped on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani was snapped at a restaurant in Andheri.

Kiara Advani spotted. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rapper-actor Wiz Khalifa have arrived in India and was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Wiz Khalifa arrives in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, actors Arjun Kapoor and Maniesh Paul were also seen at the airport.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Mnaiesh Paul, and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of celebrities attended a get together at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde, Dream Girl actor Nushrat Bharucha, Hero actor Suraj Pancholi and television actor Karan Tacker were snapped at his house in Bandra.

Friends gathered for a get together at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted in the city were actor Kunal Kemmu who was seen at a spa.

Kunal Kemmu spotted at a spa. ( Varinder Chawla )

Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame attended a fest at the Sophia College.

Sidhant Chaturvedi attends a college fest. ( Varinder Chawla )

Karishma Tanna and Amruta Khanvilkar were spotted together in Andheri. Dimple Kapadia, who is currently working on Christopher Nolan’s Hollywood film, was seen in Juhu.

Dimpla Kapadia, Karishma Tanna and Amruta Khanvilkar pose for the shutterbugs. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kunal Kapoor, alongwith wife and father, was spotted at Yauatcha BKC restaurant.

Kunal was spotted with his family. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 19:41 IST