Have you seen these latest pics of Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra?

Bollywood celebrities are busy working and travelling through the extended weekend. Actor Ranveer Singh never shies away from experimenting with her looks and Thursday was no different for him. The Gully Boy actor was spotted with his hair tied in a tiny ponytail. He recently returned to Mumbai from the shooting of his film ‘83 in Dharamshala.

Ranveer Singh waves to the crowd. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh at a club. ( Varinder Chawla )

Several celebrities were also spotted at the airport ahead of the weekend. Actor Ajay Devgn was seen with son Yug who closed his eyes as the paparazzi clicked the father-son duo. Ajay is currently working on his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he plays the title role.

Singer Adnan Sami was also seen with wife Roya and daughter Medina. The little one held to her father as the paparazzi clicked their pictures upon arrival. Daisy Shah and Diljit Dosanjh were also seen at the airport. The latter walked out in a yellow hoodie and black shorts paired with a cap.

Adnan Sami with family and Ajay Devgn with son at airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Diljit Dosanjh and Daisy Shah at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her gym. Parineeti Chopra, who has just wrapped up the shooting of her film Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra, was seen at a dubbing studio.

Parineeti Chopra at a dubbing studio and Janhvi Kapoor at a gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of celebrities attended the music launch of web series Setters. Rapper Raftaar, music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, singer Sukhwinder Singh and actors Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Ishita Dutta, Sonalli Sehgall were spotted at the event.

Salim-Sulaiman with Sukhwinder Singh (left), Aftab Shivdasani with wife Nin Dusanj at Setters music launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ishita Dutta and Shreyas Talpade at Setters music launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

A few celebs were also seen enjoying the early weekend. Actor Shilpa Shetty was seen with her mother Sunanda at a movie theatre whereas sister Shamita Shetty was seen outside a salon. Actor Richa Chada was also seen at a restaurant.

Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty with mother and Richa Chadha spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 19:24 IST