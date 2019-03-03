Have you seen these latest pics of Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan?

With the weekend coming to an end, several Bollywood actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. For some it was a working weekend while others returned to the city to get back to work.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport as she returned from Delhi where she attended the India Today Conclave 2019. She was seen in a blue striped shirt, white pants, brown jacket and carrying a stylish bag. She smiled for the cameras as she walked out of the airport.

Also spotted at the airport was Hrithik Roshan in a blue T-shirt, black leather jacket and blue jeans. Actor Sara Ali Khan was seen in a white kurta pyjama and actor Kartik Aaryan was also seen in a grey T-shirt and beanie. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who celebrates her birthday on Sunday, was seen walking out of the airport in a cute T-shirt and a pair of lilac pants.

Actor Kareena Kapoor also returned from Kochi after attending an event. She was seen in a blue shirt and denims. Actor Sunny Leone was also seen at the airport in a yellow shirt and blue culottes. She even bought a bouquet of flowers from a shop at the airport.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini were spotted together by the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. Actor Ananya Panday was also seen at the restaurant with her parents and even clicked selfies with her fans. Check out more celeb pics here:

