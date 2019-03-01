Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel have Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai reunion. See pics

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel had a Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai reunion at a recent event in Mumbai. Pictures of the actors, who made their debuts in the 2000 film, have been shared online.

Hrithik and Ameesha bumped into each other at the Marathi film Smile Please. Hrithik was simply dressed in a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Ameesha was wearing a black crop top and shorts. Pictures show the two of them greeting each other and exchanging pleasantries.

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan have a conversation at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Hrithik Roshan greets Ameesha Patel at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

While Hrithik went on to have a successful career as a Bollywood leading man after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha has appeared in only two films since 2013. She was last seen in the Sunny Deol action comedy, Bhaiaji Superhit, along with Preity Zinta.

Hrithik, meanwhile, will next be seen in Super 30, the biopic of maths teacher Anand Kumar. The film recently ran into obstacles when its director, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexual harassment, during the Indian #MeToo movement. Initially slated to release in January, in a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the film has now been moved to a July 26 release.

Hrithik condemned Bahl’s actions, and the director subsequently dropped out of the project, which will be overseen by Bahl’s former Phantom Films partner Anurag Kashyap (in an uncredited role).

