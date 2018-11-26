Have you seen these latest pics of Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor, who set the red carpet on fire at the world premiere of Netflix’s Mowgli last night, made sure to not give her compulsory gymming session a miss. The actor is very particular about her fitness regime and is regularly spotted at the gym. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi while talking on phone outside the gym. The mother of one showed her love for English singer and music composer Elton John on her tee. For the record, the musician performed is currently on his last world tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road.

Kareena Kapoor at the gym and Sara Ali Khan at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport in a jovial mood. The star kid is all set to witness the release of her debut film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The diva looked fresh as a daisy in a white graphic tee-shirt and ripped denims.

Shraddha Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

However, the actor who raised the bar with her new airport look was Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is currently basking in the success of her film Stree that had collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Looking chic in a white top and loose pajamas, the actor had paired her stylish look with white boots and silver handbag.

Bipasha Basu at the gym and Aditi Rao Hydari at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Also spotted at the airport was Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari. Dressed in a black top and denims, the actor kept it easy and stylish in aviators. She also obliged a few fans who requested her for selfies.

Tisca Chopra and Aamir Khan at an event. (Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, actors Aamir Khan and Tisca Chopra attended the award ceremony of India’s Storytellers Script Contest. Raaz actor Bipasha Basu was also spotted at the gym in a jacket and jeggings. She has been missing from the film scene post her marriage with her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 20:39 IST