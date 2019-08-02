Have you seen these pics of Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Ayushmann Khurrana?

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:23 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s film Khandaani Shafakhana was screened for her industry friends on Thursday and several stars turned in to show their support. Actors Akshay Kumar, Aayush Sharma and even Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.

Akshay was seen in an all-black outfit while Aayush wore a yellow T-shirt over a pair of black pants. Ayushmann was seen in a green jacket and black T-shirt while Tahira wore a black outfit too. Sonakshi brought the glamour with her shiny blue and golden outfit.

Actor Kajol was seen at a special event organised by her sister Tanisha Mukherjee in Lonavala. She arrived with her son Yug and mother Tanuja to a tree-planting drive and the family was also joined by actor Jackie Shroff. Together, they planted a bunch of saplings in the rain while wearing clear raincoats and having a lot of fun.

Also read: ‘I love you, miss you’ Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala writes, one month after announcing boyfriend’s death

Actors Kiara Advani and Ram Charan Teja were seen together at a restaurant in Mumbai. Both of them were dressed in black and greeted the photographer outside with big smiles. Filmmaker Karan Johar and author Shweta Bachchan were also seen at the same restaurant later.

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his cousin Mohit Marwah also returned from their trip. They wrere seen together at the Mumbai airport. Check out more celebs pics:

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan Teja at a restaurant.

Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap, and Akshay Kumar at a screening.

Kanika Kapoor and Aayush Sharma at a screening.

Akshay Kumar for Mission Mangal interview, Sunny Leone at a restautant.

Sonakshi Sinha at Khandaani Shafakhana screening and Iulia Vantur spotted by the paparazzi.

Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan at a restaurant.

Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor at the airport.

Jackie Shroff assisting Tanuja at tree-planting drive.

Hrithik Roshan outside a gym.

Kajol with her family.

Kajol planting trees with her son and sister.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 20:23 IST