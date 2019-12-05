Have you seen these pics of Salman Khan, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor?

bollywood

It was a busy day for Bollywood celebrities as most of them were either spotted promoting their films or conducting other business. Salman Khan has begun the promotions of his film Dabangg 3, scheduled to release on December 20. The actor was spotted at Mehboob Studios with co-star Sonakshi Sinha for a promotional shoot.

Saiee Manjrekar, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, was also spotted in ethnic attire. Warina Hussain, who shares the screen space with Salman in the dance number Munna Badnam Hua was also seen arriving at the studio in an auto-rickshaw.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. The actor seems to be in work mode as she arrived in casuals with a script in one hand and a reusable water bottle in the other. The actor will be seen in Bhansali’s next film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, in the title role. The actor has just returned from Himachal Pradesh where she was shooting for Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone has returned from London and was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor looked stunning in a white shirt and black jeggings with a check overcoat.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her film, Good Newwz. The actor was seen at a dubbing studio. Sunny Leone and Varun Dhawan also visited the dubbing studio on the same day.

Malaika Arora was seen with sister Amrita Arora and Arjun Rampal’s model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades at her yoga centre. Gabriella gave birth to her first child in July this year. Janhvi Kapoor was seen making an exit from a gym in the city.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday kept busy with the last leg of promotions of their film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which releases this Friday. The trio was in Delhi and interacted with the media ahead of the film’s release.

