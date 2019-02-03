Have you seen these pics of Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ekta Kapoor, Sunny Leone’s daughter and Taimur?

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for the film Kabir Singh in Mumbai and took out time to go on an outing with wife Mira Rajput. The couple visited Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan’s new store in Mumbai. They were welcomed with a cup of coffee by Gauri before they went on a tour of the place and clicked selfies.

Sunny Leone is currently busy shooting at the Jim Corbett National Park for the reality show Splitsvilla. Her husband Daniel Weber was spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Nisha. The little one looked cute in trendy casuals and shades and tried to protect her eyes from the flashes.

Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha with father Daniel Weber at the Mumbai airoort. (Varinder Chawla)

However, another star kid, Taimur Ali Khan, was spotted smiling for the cameras while on an outing with his nanny in Bandra. He was later seen going out for a stroll on father Saif Ali Khan’s shoulders and pouted as the paparazzi clicked his pictures. Meanwhile, his mother Kareena Kapoor was spotted paying her sister-in-law and actor Soha Ali Khan a visit.

Taimur and Kareena Kapor spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Designer Masaba Gupta hosted a bash that saw everyone from her mother and Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta, siblings Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, their cousin Rhea Kapoor to Mini Mathur in attendance. Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, mother Salma, step-mother Helen, sister Alvira Khan, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and brother Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Georgia Andriani also attended the party.

Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta and Aahana Kumra at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai’s brother Aditya Rai with wife and Mini Mathur at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Georgia Andriani, Alvira Khan, Salma Khan and Salim Khan at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Tahira Kashyap add glamour to Lakme Fashion Week. See pics

Also read: Anil Kapoor walks the ramp with Janhvi Kapoor, shakes a leg with Ranveer Singh. See pics

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who welcomed her baby boy via surrogacy a few days ago, was seen at a Mumbai restaurant. Actor Neelam Kothari and producer Pragya Yagav were spotted with their kids at the same location.

Ekta Kapoor, Neelam Kothari with daughter and Pragya Yadav with her daughter at a restaurant. (Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen along with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah were seen at the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi also spotted Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha making a stylish entry. Actor Shamita Shetty and sister Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra were seen returning from Phuket where they celebrated Shamita’s 40th birthday.

On the other hand, Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut, who walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week a day earlier, was seen heading out of the city.

Nushrat Bharucha and Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah and Renee at the Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 17:14 IST