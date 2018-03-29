Here’s a better look at Abhishek Bachchan as a Sikh, in character for Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan

A new picture of Abhishek Bachchan filming Manmarziyaan, his first film in two years, was shared online by Eros Now, the movie’s distributor. “Abhishek Bachchan spotted while shooting our upcoming release Manmarziyaan!” the picture, in which Abhishek can be seen sporting a turban, was captioned.

The first images from the film, directed by Anurag Kashyap and set in Punjab, were unveiled on March 21. The photos offered fans a closer look at the characters played by Abhishek and his co-stars, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Abhishek’s dad, Amitabh Bachchan, took to Twitter in appreciation of the photos. He compared his son to the Sikh members of their family, saying that they would have been proud of how he looks.

T 2750 - #Manmarziyaan .. #AbhishekBachchan .. your Daadi, Teji Kaur Suri pre marriage .. your par Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. your par Naani Amar Kaur Sodhi .. & all related must feel great pride and love for you .. as do I .. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6IAoOMNkaY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2018

In early March, Abhishek tweeted about returning to face the camera after two years. He was last seen in 2016’s Housefull 3. Abhishek, who has started shooting in Punjab for the film, also posted an Instagram video of the film’s crew having a meal at a dhaba, where they were surrounded by excited fans.

The cast and crew has been sharing frequent updates from the sets of the Punjab-set romantic drama - from Anurag’s workouts with Taapsee to visits to the Golden Temple.

Manmarziyan is co-produced by Aanand L Rai. Taapsee in an interview to IANS had said the film “is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap.” This will be the first time that Abhishek will be collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.

