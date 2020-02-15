Here’s how Sara Ali Khan reacted to Ranveer Singh replacing her in Love Aaj Kal 2030

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan just saw the release of Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal, in which he plays dual roles. The actor has already pitched the idea of Love Aaj Kal 2030 with Ranveer Singh and shared a recreated poster with the hashtag #RanTik.

While the original poster shows Kartik lying down on a bed with Sara lying over him, Ranveer recreated it by lying on Kartik in place of Sara. Just like the original, Kartik is seen sleeping with his eyes closed whereas Ranveer is lost in deep thought and even holds Kartik’s hand, just like Sara. Kartik shared the candid click with the caption, “Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030. With @ranveersingh. #RanTik”

The poster got more than 1,00,000 ‘likes’ within 10 minutes. Sara was quick to take note of their bromance and reacted to the post, “That was a quick replacement.” A fan commented on the post, “Yeh Dosti hai, KE Dostana.” Another wrote, “Relationship goals.” One fan suggested a new name, “Love aaj kal zyada savdhaan”.

Love Aaj Kal raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on its day one, the film’s makers announced on Saturday. Sara and Kartik headline director Imtiaz’s modern take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film, which also features newcomer Arushi Sharma and actor Randeep Hooda, released countrywide on Valentine’s Day to mixed reviews from the critics. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted on Twitter that the film is the biggest opener of Kartik’s career. “#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... Day 1 biz... 2020: #LoveAajKal ₹ 12.40 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 9.10 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr 2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama ₹ 92 lakhs #India biz,” he posted.

Love Aaj Kal is also the second biggest opener of Bollywood in 2020 after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, which earned Rs 15.10 crore on its day one.

