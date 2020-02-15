e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Here’s how Sara Ali Khan reacted to Ranveer Singh replacing her in Love Aaj Kal 2030

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan reacted to Ranveer Singh replacing her in Love Aaj Kal 2030

Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh will like to feature together in Love Aaj Kal 2030 in which the latter will like to replace Sara Ali Khan.

bollywood Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh recreate Love Aaj Kal poster.
Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh recreate Love Aaj Kal poster.
         

Kartik Aaryan just saw the release of Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal, in which he plays dual roles. The actor has already pitched the idea of Love Aaj Kal 2030 with Ranveer Singh and shared a recreated poster with the hashtag #RanTik.

While the original poster shows Kartik lying down on a bed with Sara lying over him, Ranveer recreated it by lying on Kartik in place of Sara. Just like the original, Kartik is seen sleeping with his eyes closed whereas Ranveer is lost in deep thought and even holds Kartik’s hand, just like Sara. Kartik shared the candid click with the caption, “Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030. With @ranveersingh. #RanTik”

Hindustantimes

The poster got more than 1,00,000 ‘likes’ within 10 minutes. Sara was quick to take note of their bromance and reacted to the post, “That was a quick replacement.” A fan commented on the post, “Yeh Dosti hai, KE Dostana.” Another wrote, “Relationship goals.” One fan suggested a new name, “Love aaj kal zyada savdhaan”.

Love Aaj Kal raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on its day one, the film’s makers announced on Saturday. Sara and Kartik headline director Imtiaz’s modern take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Also read: Lisa Haydon welcomes second baby boy, thanks her Valentine for ‘building family’ with her. See pic

The film, which also features newcomer Arushi Sharma and actor Randeep Hooda, released countrywide on Valentine’s Day to mixed reviews from the critics. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted on Twitter that the film is the biggest opener of Kartik’s career. “#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... Day 1 biz... 2020: #LoveAajKal ₹ 12.40 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 9.10 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr 2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama ₹ 92 lakhs #India biz,” he posted.

Love Aaj Kal is also the second biggest opener of Bollywood in 2020 after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, which earned Rs 15.10 crore on its day one.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Biriyani, foreign funds..’: Dilip Ghosh targets women at anti-CAA protests
‘Biriyani, foreign funds..’: Dilip Ghosh targets women at anti-CAA protests
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them
In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them
Banks will have to pay price if any telco files for bankruptcy: SBI Chairman
Banks will have to pay price if any telco files for bankruptcy: SBI Chairman
How Bangladesh is outperforming India, writes Karan Thapar
How Bangladesh is outperforming India, writes Karan Thapar
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news