Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana perform impromptu bhangra in Assam. Watch video

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:25 IST

Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana are in Assam for the Filmfare Awards where they will be performing live on stage. The two actors, however, couldn’t contain their excitement and began grooving to dhol beats off the stage. A video of them dancing like no one’s watching has surfaced online and is a treat to watch.

The video shows Ranveer, in a white track suit, and Ayushmann, in a blue tracksuit, matching bhangra steps in front of the stage. The background dancers and other staff members can be seen enjoying them dance with such enthusiasm.

Ranveer, Ayushmann with wife Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal had left for Assam for the awards event on Friday. Karan even shared a hilarious in-flight video featuring the Bollywood gang. “It’s time to #toodles again,” Karan captioned the video in which he can be seen having a fun banter with the actors.

The video begins with Karan moving the camera to Tahira, later taking it to Ayushmann and questioning him about his clothes. Then he captured Ranveer, Varun, Vicky and Kartik. While capturing Vicky, Karan addressed the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor as a “controversial video man”, referring to the old video which Karan had posted on social media after a house party. Vicky can be seen begging Karan not to make his video.

Ranveer had also shared a picture of himself standing on stage in his bright costume. He captioned it in Hindi, Kalakar main, kala to aakar du, yahi hai mera dharm, meri doosri koi jaat na (I am an artist, I give shape to art. This is my religion, I have no other caste).”

Ranveer will now begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht, which boasts of an ensemble cast of Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. He has just wrapped up the shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and will now be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83.

Ayushmann is currently promoting his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It stars him as gay man named Kartik Singh in love with Jitendra Kumar’s character Aman Tripathi.

