Here’s what Anushka Sharma is upto in England as Virat Kohli is busy with World Cup 2019

Actor Anushka Sharma may not be filming her next at present but the actor is quite busy with her other commitments. While she took time for a photo shoot in Brussels ahead of joining husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in England, it has been revealed that she has already found a hobby to pursue in her free time in London.

A source close to the actor has told Filmfare, “No one knows that she has enrolled herself in a pottery class in London and attends classes daily. Every talented artist constantly looks to better themselves by picking up new skills that teach them valuable lessons and Anushka, who is set to start her next film in which she is expected to play a cop, wants to do just that.”

The source added that the actor is not learning pottery for a film but was very eager to learn the art. Anushka had earlier learnt embroidery and how to work on a charkha for her 2018 film Sui Dhaaga. She starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the film.

Anushka recently shot for a photo shoot in Brussels and was spotted having fun in the city. Pictures of the actor posing with fans had surfaced online. She was seen dressed in a striped top and black trousers in the pics. Anushka had also shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Shining” while enjoying her time in the city.

She had also shared a picture of herself while travelling in a train. She captioned it, “Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn.” Virat had reacted to the picture saying, “You are the prettiest all the time my love,” in the comments section.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 21:12 IST