Hichki box office day 2: Rani Mukerji’s film earns Rs 8.65 cr in two days

Rani Mukerji’s latest venture Hichki saw an outstanding growth on day 2 of its release as collections jumped 62 percent over Friday to record 5.35 crore net. The total collection of the film now stands at 8.65 crore net after two days, since its release on March 23.

#Hichki shows a REMARKABLE 62.12% GROWTH on Day 2... Sun biz to scale HIGHER than Sat... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 8.65 cr [961 screens]. India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018

Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

Hichki is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. Hichki has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.