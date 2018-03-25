 Hichki box office day 2: Rani Mukerji’s film earns Rs 8.65 cr in two days | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Hichki box office day 2: Rani Mukerji’s film earns Rs 8.65 cr in two days

Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

bollywood Mar 25, 2018
Rani Mukerji’s Hichki is performing well at the box office.

Rani Mukerji’s latest venture Hichki saw an outstanding growth on day 2 of its release as collections jumped 62 percent over Friday to record 5.35 crore net. The total collection of the film now stands at 8.65 crore net after two days, since its release on March 23.

Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

Hichki is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. Hichki has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.

