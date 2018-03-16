Hichki screening: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit in tears, Boney Kapoor attends with daughter Khushi. See pics

The makers of Rani Mukerji’s upcoming film, Hichki, held a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday evening and the film seems to have impressed most of them. Reports said Rekha and Madhuri Dixit were in tears after watching the film where Rani plays a young woman with Tourette syndrome. Among those who attended the screening were Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty.

The film is based on the real life story of motivational speaker Brad Cohen and takes inspiration from Cohen’s book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had. Rani returns to screen after almost four years, her last release was 2014’s Mardaani.

Rekha and Madhuri were reportedly seen sobbing and congratulating Rani for portraying the character of Naina Mathur - a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome - so sensitively. Jeetendra and Ashutosh Gowarikar were also spotted at the screening.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie is set to release on March 23.

Follow @htshowbiz for more