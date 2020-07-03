Hina Khan gets scolded by mother for not taking proper care of her luxury bags, shares photo of expensive collection

bollywood

Television actor Hina Khan gave fans a sneak peek into her collection of expensive bags. She also shared a video on her Instagram stories, in which her mother is seen scolding her for not taking proper care of them.

In the video, Hina’s mother is seen airing out the bags and telling her, “Mehenge mehenge bag laati ho phir unki fikar nahi karti ho, ki unko thoda bahar rakhoon main, iss time baarishon ka season hai, kharab ho jayenge (You buy expensive bags and then don’t care for them or air them out, considering that it is the rainy season and they could get spoiled due to the dampness).”

Hina then shared a picture of some of her bags and wrote, “Sweet mommy sorted out one lot. Baarish ke side effects.” The bags in the pictures are worth lakhs, collectively.

Last week, Hina’s digital film Unlock premiered on Zee5. The film was a murder mystery directed by Debatma Mandal and also starred Kushal Tandon.

Recently, Hina resumed work and was at a studio to dub for one of her projects. She documented the experience on Instagram and said that it was all the more risky for actors, as they could not wear protective face masks while working.

“This was my first outdoor activity post lockdown...Trust me I just did not feel safe this is just a glimpse of an actor’s life...I sanitized everything around before I began...tried dubbing with the mask on but that’s not how it works. As an actor either I do it with full dedication or I just choose not to do it... I tried to maintain a distance from the mic and dubbed..but guess what, it didn’t work. I was told my voice is not clear. I realised it’s so, so unsafe to inhale and exhale so close to the microphone...God knows how many of them have dubbed in the same studio before me....God knows who amongst them was a carrier, God knows if some droplets still remained on the microphone,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

