Hindi Medium 2 joins Bollywood franchise films that are going bigger with a new director

The much loved 2017 film Hindi Medium is getting a sequel in 2018 and a time jump — part two takes place 10 years after part one — and, most importantly, a new director. This follows other franchise films, such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Rock On 2, Dhoom 3, Dabangg 2, and Naam Shabana also being helmed by a director who didn’t make the original movie.

Ever since the news came out this week that filmmaker Homi Adajania will direct Hindi Medium 2, expectations have been soaring as to whether he’d be able to match the benchmark set by Saket Chaudhary, who directed the first part. Several more franchise films will release or go on the floors this year with a different director.

Sample this: Race 1 and 2 were directed by Abbas-Mustan, while Remo D’Souza came on board for the third instalment. After Anurag Kashyap directed the first two parts of Gangs of Wasseypur, the first film, titled Gangs of Wasseypur 1.5, has gone to Zeishan Quadri, who has confirmed this. Then, replacing Sabbir Khan, who directed Baaghi, Ahmed Khan has directed Baaghi 2, and the makers have also announced Baaghi 3 with him.

It’s evident that as film franchises get bigger and better with every addition, the franchise owners are going all out to ensure that they up their game and brand value.

Citing it as a “great wave”, Homi says, “There may be numerous reasons for this, from the original director not wanting to elaborate further on the narrative, to the producer having a different vision for the franchise. I guess some producers want to open up the canvas differently or may want a fresh take.”

Zeishan, who wrote the screenplay for the first two parts of Gangs of Wasseypur, points out that there’s definitely a lot of pressure and responsibility on the new director to match — or surpass — the standard set by the previous film(s), but adds that he himself is driven by creativity rather than competition. “I, personally, think that a creative individual is motivated by the desire to achieve, and not by the desire to beat others,” he says. “I see pressure as a challenge to rise and achieve my ambitions. [Also], a new director will definitely bring freshness and something different to the franchise. Since the box office is a different ball game altogether, a film’s fate doesn’t depend on whether it’s a new director or an old one.”

Interestingly, several franchises have also replaced the lead actors, thus stimulating the audience’s imagination.

Trade experts are of the opinion that with a new director on board, producers only cover their risks, as the objective is to deliver something bigger and better.

Bhushan Kumar, who co-produced Hindi Medium, explains that a director’s unavailability can also sometimes be the reason for a different name to be associated with the film. “It’s always the franchise that’s more powerful than anybody. We’d have loved to have Saket on board, but he’s not available and we can’t wait longer. But, I don’t see any risk involved with a different director — eventually, it’s the concept that matters, and content has to be good, and you should have a good, valuable director, who can justify that content,” says Kumar.

Atul Mohan, trade analyst, calls it a continuing trend for many years now, and a successful one, at that. “When a new director comes on board, he has to continue from where the previous film left off, and ensure that it’s only bigger,” says Mohan. “He (or she) has to not only make it work at the box office, but also come up with much better storytelling. So, he’ll put in more efforts to ensure that everything goes right.”

