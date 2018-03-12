 Honoured to collaborate with Iranian director Ghorban Mohammadpour for Devil’s Daughter: Esha Gupta | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Honoured to collaborate with Iranian director Ghorban Mohammadpour for Devil’s Daughter: Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta will be shooting for the Iranian project in April and most of the scenes will be shot in Madh Island.

bollywood Updated: Mar 12, 2018 10:27 IST
Esha Gupta seen at Bandra in Mumbai.
Esha Gupta seen at Bandra in Mumbai.(IANS)

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has said working on her maiden Iranian project Devils Daughter has been a surreal experience.

Esha has been shooting in Mumbai since a month. She will be shooting for the project in April and most of the scenes are shot in Madh Island.

She is happy to work with Ghorban Mohammadpour, who has helmed films likes Salaam Mumbai, Anche Mardan Darbareye Zanan Nemidanand and Dele Bigharar. “I’m honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with a director like Ghorban Mohammadpour for his film Devil’s Daughter. I’ve admired his films and now I get to work with him. This is surreal. It’s such privilege to be part of the Iranian film industry,” Esha said in a statement.

Esha has worked in Bollywood films like Jannat 2, Rustom and Commando 2.

