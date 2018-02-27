 Humanity is dying: Esha Gupta on ongoing Syria crisis | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Humanity is dying: Esha Gupta on ongoing Syria crisis

A week of intense attacks on Eastern Ghouta killed at least 510 people, including 127 minors, according to latest figures.

bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2018 13:52 IST
Esha Gupta was last seen in Baadshaho.
Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has spoken against the ongoing crisis in Syria. She says that humanity and children are dying and it needs to stop.

“I don’t care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop, now Syria is bleeding,” Esha tweeted alongside a photograph of an injured child.

Syrian government forces on Sunday continued their airstrikes and shelling of Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb of the capital Damascus, hours after the UN Security Council approved resolution demanding a 30-day nationwide cease-fire.

A week of intense attacks on Eastern Ghouta killed at least 510 people, including 127 minors, according to latest figures.

