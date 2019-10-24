Housefull 4 first reviews are in: Bollywood ‘died laughing’ at Akshay Kumar’s madcap entertainer

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:59 IST

First reactions to Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 have been shared online after a special screening was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. The ensemble comedy, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh, will be released on October 25.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra fired off a string of tweets praising the film. “A riot of laughter #Housefull4 will leave you in splits throughout.The comic timing,the dialogues and the execution by all the actors will keep you laughing non stop. Donno how I didn’t die laughing especially @akshaykumar pa ji.”

Mukesh continued, “#Housefull4 is here to entertain you this Diwali. Laughter, laughter and more laughter to put you in the perfect festive mood. @WardaNadiadwala Kya baat hai @kriti_official @thedeol @ChunkyThePanday. In such a funny film @kritisanon just nailed all the emotional scenes ????????#Housefull4 and @Riteishd bhai kaise kar lete ho ?? Aap yeh sab ???????? tell me ??”

A riot of laughter #Housefull4 will leave you in splits throughout.The comic timing,the dialogues and the execution by all the actors will keep you laughing non stop. Donno how I didn't die laughing especially @akshaykumar pa ji ❤️ — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 24, 2019

#Housefull4 is here to entertain you this Diwali. Laughter,laughter and more laughter to put you in the perfect festive mood. @WardaNadiadwala Kya baat hai @kriti_official @thedeol @ChunkyThePanday — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 24, 2019

In such a funny film @kritisanon just nailed all the emotional scenes 🤗🤗❤️😍#Housefull4 and @Riteishd bhai kaise kar lete ho ?? Aap yeh sab 🤣🤣🤣🤣tell me ?? — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 24, 2019

Kriti’s sister, Nuper Sanon, took to Instagram and shared a picture from the screening. She wrote in the caption, “Wohoooooo!! Died laughinggg guys! So so so much fun!” She tagged all the central actors in her post.

The #HouseFull4 is a complete family Diwali bonanza. A laugh riot that also packs in a story. Mega production & actors in top form.

There is something endearing about a film that delivers what it promises. Blockbuster for sure.

Entertainment ka bol-BALA!! O Bala...O Bala! pic.twitter.com/Acm7EYjxJS — Mushtaq Shiekh (@shiekhspear) October 24, 2019

Screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh wrote on Twitter, “The #HouseFull4 is a complete family Diwali bonanza. A laugh riot that also packs in a story. Mega production & actors in top form.There is something endearing about a film that delivers what it promises. Blockbuster for sure. Entertainment ka bol-BALA!! O Bala...O Bala!” Meanwhile, photographer Avinash Gowarikar wrote, “#Housefull4! It’s a blast of entertainment with FANTASTIC performances & extraordinary production level!?????? You will definitely come out chanting ‘Bala O Bala....’!!????#SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @akshaykumar @Riteishd @thedeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official.”

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, who stepped in to replace Sajid Khan after the latter was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. The film will clash at the Diwali box office with Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China, and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh. “Housefull 4 should cross the Rs 100 crore mark within 4-5 days,” trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times.

Here are some more reactions

Watched #Housefull4....



One Word...



Blockbuster....



Akshay Kumar dominates entire Movie... His Comic Timing is Impeccable...



Akshay Kumar as Bala is his Best Comic Role till date....



Kids will fall in Love with Bala Character.... — Jai Mata Di (@SachinB58290576) October 23, 2019

#Housefull4 Review:-@akshaykumar will make you rofl with his comic timing. Rajkumar bala character will remember till next decade. This is one of the iconic character Akshay has played.

Akshay Kumar given career best performance.

Stars:- 4.5 ⭐️ — bollyInsider (@InsiderBolly) October 22, 2019

Overall #Housefull4 has all the elements to get success at the box office. Sajid & Farhad have done superb Job. It is best comedy film in recent year, All set to take good opening. Masses & Classes both will enjoy it.



&

Yes



It will be @akshaykumar's Highest Grosser.



⭐⭐⭐/5 — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) October 24, 2019

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:59 IST