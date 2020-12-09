Hrithik Roshan and his sons make a merry bunch in these throwback pics shared by mom Pinkie. See here

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:31 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, look the happiest in throwback pictures shared by his mother Pinkie Roshan. The photos seem to be from previous Christmas celebrations.

Hrithik is seen in a black jacket, white shirt and blue jeans, posing with his sons next to a large, beautiful Christmas tree. They are joined by Pinkie and Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan. Sharing the photos, Pinkie wished her followers a ‘Merry Christmas’. She also shared more throwback pictures from Christmas celebrations. One picture even showed her and Rakesh posing with a young Hrithik in Las Vegas. “Wishing you all a happy 2021,” she captioned it.

Hrithik’s fans thanked Pinkie for sharing the photos. "Lovely Hrehaan and Hridhaan and lovely Duggu. Send you all lots of love and magic to the Christmas,” read a comment. “Great to see You’ll celebrating all festivals together as a family,” read another comment.

Pinkie had tested positive for coronavirus in October. Speaking to Times of India, Pinkie had said: “Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let’s hope it will be negative.”

Hrithik and his sons had been living with his ex-wife Susanne Khan during the lockdown. She moved in with them at Hrithik’s sea-facing home for the duration so they could look after the boys together.

Hrithik was last seen in last year’s War with Tiger Shroff. He will next be seen in Krrish 4, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan.

