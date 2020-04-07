e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan facilitates 1.2 lakh meals for underprivileged amid coronavirus pandemic

Hrithik Roshan facilitates 1.2 lakh meals for underprivileged amid coronavirus pandemic

Hrithik Roshan is supporting the NGO Akshaya Patra in its endeavour to feed the underprivileged, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan is doing his bit for the immediate relief of those affected by the coronavirus crisis.
Hrithik Roshan is doing his bit for the immediate relief of those affected by the coronavirus crisis.
         

After donating N95 and FFP3 masks to the municipal workers of Mumbai during the coronavirus pandemic, Hrithik Roshan has now joined hands with non-profit organisation Akshaya Patra to provide meals to the needy. The organisation is delivering home-cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers and the underprivileged across the country.

Thanking Hrithik for his contribution, Akshaya Patra wrote on its official Twitter page, “We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine.”

“We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture. @iHrithik,” another tweet read.

 

 

Hrithik lauded Akshaya Patra for its efforts on the ground during the coronavirus outbreak. “I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief,” he wrote.

 

Currently, Hrithik is self-isolating at his Mumbai residence with his ex-wife Sussanne and their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Last month, Hrithik shared on Instagram that Sussanne was “understanding” of the situation and temporarily moved into his house during the lockdown, so that their sons could spend time with both of them.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor to go on a virtual date to help raise funds for daily wage earners hit by Covid-19

Hrithik has been spending quality time with his family and even celebrated son Hrehaan’s birthday at home, with the rest of the family making their presence felt via video calling.

The actor has also been learning how to play the piano and posted a video of the same on his Instagram account. He said in the video that he was “not very good” as his two thumbs made it difficult for him but he was trying to get better.

