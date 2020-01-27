Hrithik Roshan finds a ‘nice picture’ of himself, says it reminds him of wonder and hope he had as a child

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:41 IST

Hrithik Roshan seemed to be in a philosophical mood as he shared a picture of himself on Instagram. He said that the picture, which has him gazing into the distance, reminded him of the wonder and hope he had when he was younger.

The caption read, “What a nice picture of myself. Reminds me of the wonder I had as a child, reminds me of the immense hope I had against the odds. Sometimes we all need to be reminded to hold in our hearts and mind that which we want most in our lives. If you walk in with fear and anger, you will find fear and anger, go into situations with what you want to find there. What you focus on, you become.”

“Thank you whoever took this picture for reminding me today to keep that wonder and hope alive. Needed that today,” it added.

2019 has been an extremely successful year for Hrithik, with two back-to-back hits, Super 30 and War. While Super 30 earned nearly Rs 150 crore at the box office, War was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, with earnings of more than Rs 300 crore.

Hrithik will be seen next in his father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4, which will see him return as the caped crusader. During an interview with Film Companion recently, he said that he will take major risks in his next few projects. “I can’t see myself repeating the same thing just because it has worked,” he said.

Even in Krrish 4, which is the fourth installment of his popular superhero franchise, he won’t fall back on the familiar. “Maybe I’ll give it another twist or I’ll do something strange to it,” he said.

It was earlier announced that Krrish 4 will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020, but the film is yet to go on floors.

