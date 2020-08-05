e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie, sister Sunaina seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as CBI probe ordered

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie, sister Sunaina seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as CBI probe ordered

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan want the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to get justice. On Wednesday, a CBI probe was ordered in the case.

bollywood Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan’s mother and sister are seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan seem to be happy with the decision to transfer the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Pinkie and Sunaina, in posts and comments on social media, supported the movement seeking justice for Sushant.

Pinkie wrote ‘justice’ in the comments section of a paparazzo’s Instagram post. The post shared the results of a poll which showed that the majority of his followers support a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.

Sunaina, meanwhile, shared a picture of Sushant on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Justice for SSR.” In another post, she shared the quote, “The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived.” Her caption read, “Let the truth prevail.”

Incidentally, the quote shared by Sunaina was the same as the one shared by Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Instagram. Soon after the news broke that the Centre had accepted the Bihar government’s request for a CBI probe, Ankita expressed ‘gratitude’ on social media.

 

Justice for SSR

Let the truth prevail

Also read: Shweta Nanda tells brother Abhishek Bachchan to ‘hang in there’ as he remains hospitalised for Covid-19

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. His father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for abetment to suicide and accused her of siphoning off money from his bank account and harassing him.

Earlier this week, Sushant’s father broke his silence with a video message, in which he alleged that he had informed the Mumbai Police of the threat to the actor’s life in February itself, but no action was taken.

Rhea, meanwhile, has not commented on the allegations made against her. In a self-made video, she had said, “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail,” she said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

