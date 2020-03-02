e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan’s salt-and-pepper look has ex-wife Sussanne dropping black heart emojis, see pic

Hrithik Roshan’s salt-and-pepper look has ex-wife Sussanne dropping black heart emojis, see pic

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been sharing a number of pictures, some of them selfies. His latest picture saw his ex-wife Sussanne react to it.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan has been sharing a number of photos on Instagram, many of them from Dubai.
         

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been posting a number of pictures of himself, either selfies or with others on Instagram, all of which have been lapped up by fans. His latest seems to have caught the attention of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Posting a tight shot of his face, even as he takes a photo with his phone, Hrithik wrote: “Black n white n grey. #signofthetimes #stayreal #tao #cantwaittogrowup #happytakeswork #sundayselfie”. The selfie immediately caught the attention of his friends and family. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote “hottest” with a fire emoji while Sussanne dropped black heart emojis in the comments section. His fans were, of course, besides themselves with happiness. One wrote “Why sooooooo perfect” while another said “You look FIRE like always!!”. A third fan commented how Hrithik was both “Hot and Cool”.

 

Hrithik, of course, looks super cool in the picture. For the last couple of days, Hrithik has been in Dubai. It is not clear if this picture too is from the desert city.

Also read: Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS, also reveals ‘There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers’

Hrithik had a good year in 2019, with two films, War and Super 30, hitting the bull’s eye. While War breached the Rs 300 crore club, Super 30 too had a successful run. In War, Hrithik plays a commando who goes rogue. Tasked to catch him is a man he mentored, a younger commando played by Tiger Shroff. The film’s action sequences were particularly appreciated. Super 30 was based on the life of Bihar’s math wizard Anand Kumar, who trains 30 underprivileged children to crack the elite IITs.

Hrithik, meanwhile, has set his eyes on Hollywood. According to a report in Deadline, the actor has been signed by US-based agency, Gersh. The agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.

