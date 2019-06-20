Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina’s phone is off and Rangoli is scared for her, says God knows what they ‘did to her’

A day after Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina claimed that she was slapped by her father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, for being in love with a Muslim man, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has said, in a series of tweets, that she fears for Sunaina. “Right now my biggest worry is that Sunaina’s phone is off and she is not reachable, God knows what they are did to her ... i am really scared for her,” Rangoli tweeted Thursday afternoon.

During her interview to Pinkvila, Sunaina had said, “I am meeting Kangana and Rangoli today as they are bringing me justice. I know this stance of mine will go against me but I don’t care.” For long, Hrithik and Kangana have had a legal tussle over an alleged past relationship, that he has claimed never existed while she insisted it did.

Rangoli was responding to trade analyst Sumit Kadel who had suggested in a tweet that Sunaina should have approached cops if she is facing trouble at her home. In response, Rangoli tweeted, “You are not being fair @SumitkadeI , she lives in their house, she was always made to be dependent on them now suddenly in her late fourties they have stopped to give her any expenses. She was married of at the age of 16 she doesn’t hold any degree or education....also going to cops isn’t easy Kangana dealt with them and these cops directly call Rakesh Roshan they have such strong connections...They’d put crime branch behind Kangana also woman commission refused to take her complain she was Rakesh’s friend, they torture her in that house. Please don’t judge her.”

Rangoli also slammed claims that Sunaina maybe helping Kangana. She had tweeted: “How funny is that how’s Sunaina helping or getting justice to Kangana? Kangana has got herself justice and closed that chapter long ago, Sunaina is crying all the time and asking KR for help and telling Kangana that she will commit suicide....Her family is full of criminals so Kangana wants to make sure they don’t harm her and take care of her, can you please explain how is Sunaina helping Kangana?”

Sunaina had told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn’t. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn’t he have been behind bars? I met Ruhail through Facebook last year but I hadn’t saved his number as I didn’t want my parents to know. I shifted out of Palazzo apartments in Juhu, where my parents stay and started living in a hotel apartment but came back to my parent’s home last week. I got in touch with him through his office. He is a journalist called Ruhail Amin. I didn’t want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it… They don’t want me to meet him. I don’t know about marriage but right now I want to be with Ruhail. Just because he is Muslim, they cannot accept him. If he was a terrorist, why would he be open in the media? Why would he be all over Google?”

Rangoli began tweeting about Sunaina a few days ago and even claimed that Sunaina had been calling her sister to confide in her about her recent troubles. She shared Sunaina’s interview and wrote, “A man who cn hit his own grown up daughtr,a brother who hs no spine 2 keep his words,such shameless people,no matter wt the issue is u cant hit her or stop her frm meeting her friends cos dey r Muslims, hope she takes legal action against these criminals.”

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 16:33 IST