Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 goes to Cambridge as Anand Kumar screens trailer for students

The trailer of actor Hrithik Roshan’s next film, Super 30, was screened at the Cambridge University in the presence of Anand Kumar, who inspired the Vikas Bahl film. Kumar is visiting the Cambridge University and showed the film’s trailer to students.

A mathematician from Bihar, Anand Kumar’s initiative Super 30 has attracted several filmmakers and documentary makers. Under the initiative, Anand trains 30 underprivileged students every year to crack the much-coveted IIT JEE. Hrithik plays Anand in the film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Anand gave a motivational speech at the varsity and also talked about the film. He said Hrithik had shown remarkable character playing his role as a teacher and director Vikas took care of the minutest of details to capture the essence, visiting remote villages to talk to the family members of the students and to get a feel of the real-life situation.

An India Today report quoted him as saying, “Today, if I am here, it is only because of education. Super 30 also talks about the power of education to usher in a silent revolution and bring about generational change. It is the best bet to beat poverty and help build an egalitarian society by giving the deserving their due and rewarding merit. I am confident the film will become an inspiration for many from the underprivileged sections of the society.”

Anand said that he was from Bihar, a state of India that was once known for its glorious tradition in the field of education with institutions like Nalanda University and Vikramshila, but later slipped to the bottom of the ladder on virtually all parameters of human index. “Education is the way forward to turn the tide and efforts are on in that direction. If my initiative can work as an inspiration for some, it will make my life meaningful,” he said.

Anand’s Super 30 has so far helped nearly 540 students from the underprivileged sections of the society successfully chase the IIT dream with unmatched passion. This year too, 18 of its students have cracked JEE Advance to qualify for admission in different IITs.

