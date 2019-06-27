Hrithik Roshan shares new Super 30 still, talks about Anand Kumar’s papad selling phase. See pic

Actor Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his film, Super 30. The actor has stepped into the shoes of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar for the film. Hrithik has been sharing interesting anecdotes about the film on a regular basis and has shared a new still, describing an important moment in Anand’s life.

Hrithik shared a still from the film showing him as Anand Kumar, selling papads on the road. He captioned it, “The papad selling phase of Anand Kumar’s journey is an important one as it was cathartic and became the genesis of all that he did later on in his life.” #Super30 #12thJULY.”

"The papad selling phase of Anand Kumar’s journey is an important one as it was cathartic and became the genesis of all that he did later on in his life." #Super30 #12thJULY pic.twitter.com/I7FCbXyphG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 27, 2019

Anand did odd jobs for a living before becoming the teacher of 30 underprivileged students to prepare them for the IIT entrance exams. The picture invited several interesting reactions on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Your face in the sunlight... no need for words. Just the expression of the face betrays the inner feelings ... I am totally impressed .You are an exceptional actor ... all the best @iHrithik.” Another wrote, “Your expression acting just awesome here in this character.... really excited for it’s release date.”

Many fans also requested him to start the promotions of the film which is set to release on July 14. One of them tweeted, “Film is just 14 days away from release please start giving interviews, go on reality shows n atleast hold a press event..”

While the makers are yet to hold a public event ahead of the film’s release, Anand recently spoke about his journey at the UK-Asia Summit organised at Cambridge University and s also promoting the film. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Hrithik and his family are embroiled in a controversy surrounding his sister, Sunaina Roshan, who has accused them of not supporting her relationship with a Muslim man.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 18:35 IST