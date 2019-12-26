Hrithik Roshan: ‘Stardom is a huge responsibility that requires a lot of skill to bear’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is a humble star and his latest statements are proof: He has said his stardom is a gift he is grateful for, adding that it comes with huge responsibility. Hrithik had two successful outings this year- Sidharth Anand’s action film War that pitted him against Tiger Shroff and Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 that chronicled the journey of Bihar’s mathematician Anand Kumar.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Hrithik said, “I don’t regret anything because everything happens for the best and has got me to the point where I am today. I worked in two films from different genres in the 20th year of my career, both of which are big successes. What more could I ask for?”

“It’s a gift that I am nothing but grateful for. I have realised that stardom is a huge responsibility that requires a lot of skill to bear, otherwise it becomes a burden. I feel I have gotten better at handling it with every year but it’s not easy. I think of myself as someone who is shy. I am here to act, so there is a bit of awkwardness while putting the star jacket on. I am getting used to it,” he added.

Elaborating on how he decides scripts for action films, Hrithik added, “I look for intelligence; the general approach is important. The story cannot be just about bravado but also about a flawed character. There has to be a contrast because usually, action films are all about the hero being pitted against the villain and that’s not enough. I don’t mind doing an ensemble or a two-hero film, but it needs to be intelligently written. Blowing up cars and fist-fights aren’t action for me. It should emanate from the protagonist’s attitude.”

Confirming that work on Krrish 4 is underway, Hrithik talked about what worked for the superhero franchise. “It wasn’t a pretentious superhero film. The genesis of superhero films in India requires a prequel and then to be taken forward into the template. In my head, Krrish became a superhero in Krrish 3. Koi Mil Gaya was a backstory with Rohit; Krrish was a personal story though, by the end, you feel that the character could be a superhero but in Krrish 3, he became one. The three films have established a solid foundation for the franchise. Any such series needs that because we are building the character from scratch.”

