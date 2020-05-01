Hrithik Roshan thanks Rishi Kapoor for ‘ridiculous, blatant’ honesty: ‘I had to stand at attention every time you called’

bollywood

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:15 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a long and heartfelt note on the death of his beloved ‘Chintu uncle’, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. In the note, Hrithik talked about how Rishi would call him after watching his films and compliment or criticise him.

“Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. .I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me . Everytime dad called and said “chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you “, I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room , preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which. You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself,” Hrithik wrote in an Instagram post and shared an old picture with the veteran actor and Neetu Singh.

“Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes , thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood , for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much,” he added.

Also read | Rakesh Roshan says Ranbir Kapoor consoled him after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Instead of me consoling him, he comforted me’

Earlier, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan had also written about losing his friend of 44 years in a piece for Hindustan Times. “Even now, when I think about it, his passing away is something I still can’t believe in. This loss is irreparable – as a human being as well as an artiste. I know that it’s an irreversible situation but I am still in a lot of pain talking and thinking about Chintu. He was a very dear friend and like a brother to me,” he wrote.

Rishi died on Thursday morning after a two-year battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after undergoing cancer treatment in New York for almost a year.

