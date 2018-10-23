Hrithik Roshan writes a heartwarming note for mother Pinky on her birthday, says she deserves the world

Hrithik Roshan is known for his excellent fitness and adventure streak besides his good looks and dancing skills. The actor even takes his sons on exotic trips across the world. However, it’s not just the actor but his mother Pinky Roshan too, who is also known for her dedicated exercise regime that make her an inspiration for many.

Wishing his mom on her birthday, the actor wrote a special message on the social media along with a candid picture. He wrote, “My mother deserves the world and she doesn’t know it. This is a reminder from her son on her birthday. Don’t wait for your near and dear ones to be happy before you allow yourself to do all the things that make you happy mama. Life is now and you owe it to yourself first. Happy birthday mama! Love you more than you love me #motherandson #mothersarealsofriends #mothersarealsostillchildren #sheisstrong#sheisamazing #iloveyoumom.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will now be seen in the Anand Kumar biopic titled Super 30. The actor will be bringing to life the mathematician from Bihar. Lately, the film has been in the news for the wrong reasons as director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment. Actor Kangana Ranaut had also shared her ordeal while working with him during the making of her film Queen. Hrithik had demanded the makers to take a harsh stand on the issue, following which the makers were pondering over firing Bahl form the project. No statements have been issued till now.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 12:58 IST