I feel very fortunate to help other people: Sonakshi Sinha

I feel very fortunate to help other people: Sonakshi Sinha

The actor has put her art works up for auction

bollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 23:18 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Sonakshi Sinha wants her work to be used for good
Sonakshi Sinha wants her work to be used for good
         

Sonakshi Sinha believes that this is time to extend a helping hand to those in need more than ever. Hence, the actor has decided to auction her artwork for sale, the proceeds of which will be used to buy essential commodities for the underprivileged. “I realised that the daily wage earners are the ones who’ve been hit the most by this pandemic. I had a lot of art work and thought of putting them up for auction through a digital fund-raising platform. With the money we raise, we are going to distribute ration to the people who need it,” she shares.

She adds, “I thought that if I’m creating art, why don’t put it to some good use? At this time when everything else is unavailable, art – in any form – and artistes is something that we’re all turning to.”

 

The Dabangg 3 (2019) actor says that taking to art has been a therapeutic process for her. Stressing on the need to stay productive, she elaborates, “I’ve been doing a lot of art. It’s something that I rediscovered a few years back. It used to be something that I used to do and then go back to something else. Art is something that’s helping me to stay calm and it’s very meditative for me.”

She agrees that the pandemic has made many aware of their privileges. “Everyone should help in whatever capacity they can. I feel very fortunate to be in a place where I can help other people. No matter what strata of society you come from, you’ll always be in a better position that someone else. Even if you can help one person, you should go ahead and do it,” she says.

Sinha, who recently donated PPE kits to healthcare staffs at a hospital in Pune, says that though celebrities have the power to inspire the larger public, they shouldn’t be the only ones to bear the onus of engaging in social work. She asserts, “We’re lucky to be public figures as we can convey our messages to so many people. I’m doing my bit and I believe that everyone should do their bit.”

 

